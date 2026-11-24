SPECULATIONS OVER ELECTORAL EQUATIONS ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections 2027 reached a concluding point as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) revived their political alliance. This brings back a strategic partnership that was once one of the most defining elements of Punjab politics, as it remained intact for nearly 25 years before dissolving in 2020 — over the contentious farm laws introduced by the BJP-led union government.

This convergence was definitely on the cards of political commentators who watched Punjab’s politics closely. With this renewed understanding between the BJP and SAD, it would be interesting to see how the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and other political actors in the state chart out their course of action.

See Also: BJP-SAD Reunion on the Cards? Sukhbir Badal’s Meeting with PM Modi, U-Turn on Delimitation Bill Send Strong Message Ahead of Punjab Elections

The announcement was made today, on November 24, 2026, at a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National National President Nitin Nabin, and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal. The day of the announcement also marks Gurupurab — birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Announcing the reunion, Amit Shah welcomed the Akali Dal’s return to the NDA, describing it as one of the BJP’s oldest political partners, who would now contest the Punjab Assembly Polls 2027. The first formal pre-poll alliance began in 1997, ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections then. They contested five Assembly elections in partnership, winning three, between 1997 and 2017.



What was announced in the Joint press conference?

One of the most significant aspects of the renewed arrangement concerns the leadership structure of the alliance.

Beginning the press conference with his address, Amit Shah stated that a meeting was held prior to the press conference between the senior leadership of either party, and that the decision to reunite BJP and SAD was taken.