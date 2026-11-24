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SPECULATIONS OVER ELECTORAL EQUATIONS ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections 2027 reached a concluding point as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) revived their political alliance. This brings back a strategic partnership that was once one of the most defining elements of Punjab politics, as it remained intact for nearly 25 years before dissolving in 2020 — over the contentious farm laws introduced by the BJP-led union government.
This convergence was definitely on the cards of political commentators who watched Punjab’s politics closely. With this renewed understanding between the BJP and SAD, it would be interesting to see how the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and other political actors in the state chart out their course of action.
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The announcement was made today, on November 24, 2026, at a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National National President Nitin Nabin, and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal. The day of the announcement also marks Gurupurab — birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
Announcing the reunion, Amit Shah welcomed the Akali Dal’s return to the NDA, describing it as one of the BJP’s oldest political partners, who would now contest the Punjab Assembly Polls 2027. The first formal pre-poll alliance began in 1997, ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections then. They contested five Assembly elections in partnership, winning three, between 1997 and 2017.
One of the most significant aspects of the renewed arrangement concerns the leadership structure of the alliance.
Beginning the press conference with his address, Amit Shah stated that a meeting was held prior to the press conference between the senior leadership of either party, and that the decision to reunite BJP and SAD was taken.
He also referred to the event of Guru Parav during his address. He said that it was a matter of great happiness that NDA’s oldest ally was returning back to the alliance today.
Additionally, he stated that the primary target of the alliance would be to oust any form of drug or narcotics abuse, end corruptive practices, and to strengthen the nationalist forces in the state.
See Also: Internal-Rivalries and resignations cloud AAP’s Journey ahead of the upcoming 2027 polls in Punjab as two MLAs quit, Joins BJP
Taking a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi, Shah iterated on how either parties failed to focus on the drug-situation in Punjab. Following this, he stated that the BJP-SAD alliance would put an end to the drug menace in the state by December 31, 2029, and would resolve the issues of the farmers, improve the economic condition and focus on the issues of the youth in Punjab.
On the question of seat-sharing, BJP would contest approximately 47-48 seats in the 117-member assembly— nearly double of its earlier share of 23 seats. The SAD is expected to contest in 94 seats.
The BJP-SAD renewed alliance has drawn criticisms from the Congress party. Pargat Singh, President of Punjab Congress, described the alliance to be ‘directionless’, alleging that the two parties are primarily focusing on regaining political power.
Speaking to the Press Trust of India , Singh questioned the political objectives of the alliance, alleging that they lacked a roadmap for Punjab’s progress.
AAP leader Jarnail Singh also took an aim at the revived alliance. He said that in spite of alliances people of Punjab would not forget the loss of farmers' lives during the protest against the farm laws.
[OG/AR/RS]
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