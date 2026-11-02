Internal-Rivalries and resignations cloud AAP’s Journey ahead of the upcoming 2027 polls in Punjab as two MLAs quit

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AS ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS IN PUNJAB draw closer, the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has found itself grappling with the first round of in-party rebellion as two of its sitting MLAs resigned from the party on November 1, 2026. Their resignation comes a day after the AAP released its initial candidate list for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab on October 31, 2026.
The two MLAs — Chetan Singh Jouramajra of the Samana constituency, and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanaur — announced their resignation through a press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Expressing their dissatisfaction with AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his close aide Bibhav Kumar, the two MLAs held them responsible for the existing political and administrative situation in Punjab, and the unfulfilled promises in its tenure.
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It is without doubt that the AAP is facing immense challenges in Punjab, as the opposition parties, alongside civil society workers are actively criticizing the government for its unfulfilled promises, including the active functioning of drug-cartels in the state.
Chetan Singh and Harmeet Singh’s resignation comes a day after the initial list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state were declared. The party announced the candidates across 40 constituencies, and neither of the two MLAs featured on the first list.
Speculations regarding the elections in Punjab also point towards the fact that it might be very unlikely that the two incumbent MLAs would get renominated. The AAP had appointed Assembly halqa-in-charge for the respective constituencies who would be entrusted with the responsibility for that given constituency. This has led many political commentators to deduce that certain candidates might not be renominated in the upcoming assembly polls.
Whatever be the final call, the resignations from the AAP in Punjab reflects the brewing discontent within the party — something that is detrimental to a party’s performance, especially when the assembly elections are knocking on the door.
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However, both Chetan Singh and Harmeet Singh had been controversial figures within the party for long. Harmeet Singh had come under spotlight earlier, for publicly criticizing the party’s Delhi leadership, which hinted at a potential factionalism between the AAP in Punjab and its national leadership. Alongside being a known dissident, Harmeet Singh is also infamous for his connection to a rape case. He was arrested then, and is currently out on bail.
Chetan Singh enjoyed a higher portfolio in the Punjab Government. He was a minister in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s cabinet. However, he was removed from his position after a major controversy surrounding Dr Raj Bahadur came to light. Dr Bahadur is a renowned orthopaedic surgeon in Punjab, and was the Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. The controversy ensued during a ministerial inspection at a government hospital, where Dr Bahadur was made to lie down on a dirty mattress. This incident sparked a major outrage and Chetan Singh was removed from his ministerial post.
Speaking at the Chandigarh Press Club, the two MLAs placed their sharp criticisms against the party and the Bhagwant Mann-led government for its unfulfilled promises, particularly the deep-seated corruption and drug-situation in the state. They also highlighted the murder of anti-drug activist and social worker Parvinder Singh Jhota, and questioned the failure of the law and order in Punjab.
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Criticisms regarding corruption also formed the central agenda of their press conference. Citing the previous controversies involving former minister Vijay Singla and Sanjeev Arora, the two MLAs questioned the party’s own credibility in leading a fight against corruption.
With the assembly elections in Punjab knocking at the door, the first round of resignations have begun. What will be interesting to see is whether the party can bounce back from these initial setbacks, or is it the beginning of a series of resignations, that will spell doom for AAP in Punjab.
[Rh/AR]
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