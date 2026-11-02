Internal-Rivalries and resignations cloud AAP’s Journey ahead of the upcoming 2027 polls in Punjab as two MLAs quit

AS ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS IN PUNJAB draw closer, the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has found itself grappling with the first round of in-party rebellion as two of its sitting MLAs resigned from the party on November 1, 2026. Their resignation comes a day after the AAP released its initial candidate list for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab on October 31, 2026.

The two MLAs — Chetan Singh Jouramajra of the Samana constituency, and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanaur — announced their resignation through a press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Expressing their dissatisfaction with AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his close aide Bibhav Kumar, the two MLAs held them responsible for the existing political and administrative situation in Punjab, and the unfulfilled promises in its tenure.

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It is without doubt that the AAP is facing immense challenges in Punjab, as the opposition parties, alongside civil society workers are actively criticizing the government for its unfulfilled promises, including the active functioning of drug-cartels in the state.

Internal-rebellion grasps Punjab AAP before 2027 assembly polls

Chetan Singh and Harmeet Singh’s resignation comes a day after the initial list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state were declared. The party announced the candidates across 40 constituencies, and neither of the two MLAs featured on the first list.

Speculations regarding the elections in Punjab also point towards the fact that it might be very unlikely that the two incumbent MLAs would get renominated. The AAP had appointed Assembly halqa-in-charge for the respective constituencies who would be entrusted with the responsibility for that given constituency. This has led many political commentators to deduce that certain candidates might not be renominated in the upcoming assembly polls.