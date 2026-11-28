NHRC member alleges government JCB was used, questions police inaction

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo also publicly raised concerns over the incident, alleging that the Nishan Sahib was removed under the cover of darkness and a government JCB machine was used in the process.

In a November 27, 2026, post on X, Kanoongo described the allegations as extremely serious and questioned the alleged lack of police action.

He also said that formal notices had been issued to Punjab's Chief Secretary and DGP, initiating the process for action against the state government in accordance with the law. Taking cognizance under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC has specifically sought a certified copy of the order or application issued by the competent authority authorizing the removal of the Nishan Sahib.

The Commission has asked the state authorities to explain how government machinery was deployed and what action was taken if no such official authorization existed.

It has also called for accountability, a proper investigation and preventive safeguards to protect Sikh religious symbols and the constitutional right to religious freedom.

What is the political angle in the Nishan Sahib controversy?

The allegations have also brought the Punjab government's administrative accountability under scrutiny. However, it does not publicly identify the political individuals allegedly involved or establish their affiliation with any particular party.

The allegation that government machinery was used is particularly significant, as the NHRC has sought documentary proof of the authorization for the removal.

The controversy also comes amid previous public exchanges between NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo and the Punjab government. In November 2026, Kanoongo had criticized the Punjab government over the deaths of pilgrims in a bus accident in Tarn Taran, alleging administrative negligence. The Punjab government has also faced NHRC scrutiny in other matters, including a complaint concerning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wife.

However, these earlier interventions are separate matters and do not establish any political connection to the Gurdaspur incident. The state authorities have been given two weeks to submit their response in the latest intervention.