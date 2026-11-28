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THE REMOVAL OF THE SACRED NISHAN SAHIB in Punjab's Gurdaspur district has triggered intervention from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which is seeking an explanation from the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government over allegations of government machinery’s misuse.
The NHRC has taken cognizance of a complaint concerning the alleged removal of the Sikh religious flag at DallaMor Qadian village in Gurdaspur and directed Punjab's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks.
The Commission’s Bench, presided over by Priyank Kanoongo, observed that the allegations prima facie appeared to constitute violations of human rights. In a notice issued on November 27, 2026, NHRC asked the state authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the removal of Nishan Sahib and establish whether any official order had authorized the action.
The development comes amid allegations that members of an opposing group, allegedly backed by political individuals, removed the Nishan Sahib using government machinery.
According to the complaint received by the NHRC, as reported by the media, a local farmer, Sardar Mangal Singh, had donated 10 marlas (2,723 sq feet) of his personal land for the construction of a Gurdwara Langar Hall. Subsequently, members of the Sikh congregation installed the Nishan Sahib at the site in accordance with Sikh traditions and Gurmat Maryada.
However, certain individuals belonging to an opposing group allegedly removed the sacred religious symbol. The complainants alleged that the group enjoyed the backing of political individuals and used government machinery to carry out their sacrilegious act.
The incident hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community in the area and all over the state, prompting the complainants to seek the NHRC's intervention. The community demands a fair and impartial investigation, identification of those responsible and strict legal action against the guilty. They also sought preventive measures to ensure that Sikh religious symbols and sentiments are respected.
NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo also publicly raised concerns over the incident, alleging that the Nishan Sahib was removed under the cover of darkness and a government JCB machine was used in the process.
In a November 27, 2026, post on X, Kanoongo described the allegations as extremely serious and questioned the alleged lack of police action.
He also said that formal notices had been issued to Punjab's Chief Secretary and DGP, initiating the process for action against the state government in accordance with the law. Taking cognizance under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC has specifically sought a certified copy of the order or application issued by the competent authority authorizing the removal of the Nishan Sahib.
The Commission has asked the state authorities to explain how government machinery was deployed and what action was taken if no such official authorization existed.
It has also called for accountability, a proper investigation and preventive safeguards to protect Sikh religious symbols and the constitutional right to religious freedom.
The allegations have also brought the Punjab government's administrative accountability under scrutiny. However, it does not publicly identify the political individuals allegedly involved or establish their affiliation with any particular party.
The allegation that government machinery was used is particularly significant, as the NHRC has sought documentary proof of the authorization for the removal.
The controversy also comes amid previous public exchanges between NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo and the Punjab government. In November 2026, Kanoongo had criticized the Punjab government over the deaths of pilgrims in a bus accident in Tarn Taran, alleging administrative negligence. The Punjab government has also faced NHRC scrutiny in other matters, including a complaint concerning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wife.
However, these earlier interventions are separate matters and do not establish any political connection to the Gurdaspur incident. The state authorities have been given two weeks to submit their response in the latest intervention.
[Rh/HP]
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