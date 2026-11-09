Parvinder Singh Jhota cremated after 26 days, protest called off, but drug menace continues: Another anti-drug activist shot in Punjab village

Why was the anti-drug activist attacked in Punjab?

According to a committee member Sukhchain Singh Chinna, the Kaleka village sarpanch, village panchayat and local organizations had jointly formed an anti-drug committee around 15-20 days ago. Multiple activists joined the committee that has been actively cracking down and reporting on people involved in selling or consuming drugs in the village. Chinna claimed that the recent attack followed an incident after they caught a youth consuming drugs at a house on Saturday morning, November 7, 2026. The youth allegedly named several of his associates, who managed to escape.

Amandeep Singh also confirmed that the committee members immediately called on the emergency number 112 and reported the individual to the police. The officers asked the committee members to come to the police station to complete formalities of the case.

Following the arrest, four associates of the detained person allegedly broke into Amandeep’s residence by pushing his gate and opened fire with one of the bullets hitting him in the leg. Fellow committee member Chinna identifies the associates as Ranjit Singh Raju, Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukhhu, Sukhchain Singh Chahan and Prince. Chinna further claimed that the associates were also advancing towards his house, allegedly forcing him to fire warning shots in the air with his licensed firearm in self-defence.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajinder Pal Singh confirmed the attack and said the police unit is on the lookout to arrest the assailants.