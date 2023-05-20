Rajasthan: Rs 2.31 cr in cash, 1kg gold found in Yojana Bhavan

In an alarming recovery, more than Rs 2.31 crore in cash and one kg of gold were found in a locked almirah of Yojana Bhavan here, police sources said.



Police have seized the cash and gold.



Seven employees of Yojana Bhawan were detained in connection with the crime and are being interrogated. The trolley suitcase kept in the cupboard contained currencies with denominations of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, the sources said.



Yojana Bhavan houses departments like Income Tax, Jan Aadhaar etc.



Following the incident, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma furnished the details to the Chief Minister.



Chief Secretary Sharma, DGP Umesh Mishra and Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava held a press conference in this regard at 11 p.m. on Friday.