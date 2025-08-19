Rajasthan Villagers Protest Smart Meters Over Fear of Prepaid Electricity Bills

See Also: Power of protest fails to light up lives in this Rajasthan village

‘Electricity will no longer be a right’

For Advocate Raghuveer Verma of the All India Agricultural Labour Union, the opposition to smart metres is more than just a technical concern, it is a threat to basic rights.

He called it a socio-economic issue.

“Smart meters will create a crisis for the poor, labourers, single women and the elderly. Once electricity becomes recharge-based, it will no longer be a right but a purchasable commodity,” he said. Installing them without public hearings or consent, he added, goes against the spirit of public representation.

Chandrakala Verma, former state president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association, warned that a shift to prepaid billing would disrupt daily life: “The moment electricity goes out, children’s studies, cooking and household work will come to a halt. It’s a direct attack on the quality of life of the poor.”

Residents also point to the practical difficulties of paying upfront. Mandal, a warehouse loader who has lived in Bihari Basti for 40 years, said, “We somehow manage to pay monthly bills now. If delayed, we pay penalties or in installments. But with prepaid, electricity will stop the moment the balance runs out. Even a bulb won’t light.”

Consumer rights groups have similar worries. Liaqat Ali, secretary of the Jodhpur-based Upbhokta Margdarshan Samiti, alleges that smart meters are a way for power companies to recover massive financial losses by overcharging consumers.

According to data tabled in Rajasthan Assembly in January 2024, electricity corporations in Ajmer, Jodhpur and Jaipur — along with transmission and generation companies — recorded losses of Rs 8,824.43 crore, taking their total net loss to Rs 1,10,655 crore in 2022-’23 alone.

“First, they’ll install smart meters, then convert them to prepaid. Consumption will drop, companies will buy less power, and homes that can’t recharge will be left in the dark,” Ali said.

He blames the crisis on corruption and mismanagement, recalling that similar promises were made in 2002 when mechanical meters were replaced with electronic ones. “The meters work fine. The real issue is mismanagement. Companies blame the meters to cover their failures.”

Reports from other districts of inflated bills after smart meter installation have deepened distrust. Protesters in Hanumangarh often cite the case of Amiruddin Rangrez from Jobner in Jaipur district, who received a Rs 1.26 lakh bill for a locked house. Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar later said it was due to a wrong reading, not a fault in the meter.