Rajasthan: Doctor, pharmacist suspended for prescribing banned cough syrup

Jaipur, Oct 4: Rajasthan Medical and Health Department has initiated suspension proceedings against a doctor and a pharmacist at Hathideh PHC in Sikar district for prescribing a banned cough syrup to a child.

However, officials clarified that in the recent deaths of two children in Bharatpur and Sikar, dextromethorphan syrup had not been prescribed by doctors.

State government officials said that the Medical and Health Department has taken serious note of complaints regarding the quality of cough syrup distributed under the state’s free medicine scheme.

Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar had ordered an immediate inquiry when reports of children deaths came, allegedly due to the consumption of cough syrup.

Following this, the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL) banned the use and distribution of the cough syrup in question and constituted a three-member committee to investigate. Drug samples have been sent to the State Drug Testing Laboratory.

Officials, meanwhile, ruled out any death due to syrup on Thursday and said one 30-year-old Monu Joshi, a resident of Kalsada, Bharatpur, had visited the Kalsada CHC on September 25, with complaints of cough, cold, and fever.