Rajasthan Launches ‘Heal in Rajasthan Policy 2025’ to Boost Medical Tourism, Strengthen Public Healthcare

Jaipur, Dec 15: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state government is working with full commitment to realise the vision of ‘Healthy Rajasthan’, ensuring that every citizen remains healthy, fit and happy.

He stated that world-class medical infrastructure is being developed across the state and that access to quality healthcare services is steadily improving in villages and remote hamlets.

Sharma released the Heal in Rajasthan Policy, 2025, to promote medical tourism. He said the policy would play a key role in establishing Rajasthan as a reliable, accessible, and affordable medical value travel destination.

The Chief Minister was addressing the launch ceremony of the state-level health camp, blood donation camp, and various health programs organised at the RUHS Hospital Complex on Monday, marking the completion of two years of the state government.

He said that over the past two years, the government has functioned with service, dedication, and transparency, placing the common citizen at the centre of every policy decision, development effort, and welfare scheme to ensure good governance and holistic development.