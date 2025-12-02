5 Government Schemes That Can Help Your Household Workers Get the Benefits They Deserve

Changing someone’s life doesn’t always require big actions. Sometimes, even sharing a little information can make a huge difference. Think about the people who work around you every day—the maid who keeps your home running, the driver who gets you to your destination safely, the watchman who stays awake while you sleep, or the office boy who brings you tea with a smile. Many of them quietly struggle with sudden expenses like hospital bills or emergencies but often don’t know where to turn.

What most of us don’t realise is that we can help them without spending anything—simply by making them aware of a few important government schemes. Many workers are missing out on benefits worth thousands every year because no one has ever told them. These schemes can give them real safety and support when they need it most.