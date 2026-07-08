How Renewable Energy is Squeezing Achla's Camels, Women and Sacred Forest

"One could once walk to Bikaner, Jodhpur or Barmer through the Orans. We walked three or four days with camels for trading, crossing one region after another. The land was open for all, with no restrictions."

Achla falls within the Degrai Oran, about 625 years old and one of roughly 25,000 Orans across Rajasthan. It is also among the largest, spanning nearly 60,000 bighas (more than 37,000 acres), and is worshipped by around 24 villages as the seat of the deity Deg Rai Mata.

Environmentalist and Jaisalmer-based farmer Parth Jagani, who works on Oran conservation, traces its origins to the reign of King Rawal Jaisal, founder of Jaisalmer, who granted the land to Bhati Rajputs, Bishnois and Rabari communities in recognition of their role in defending the kingdom.

Village custom has since prohibited tree-felling, hunting and pollution of water bodies within the Oran. During a visit to one such lake, 101Reporters found it clean, with no plastic or garbage in sight. For generations, villagers have stored rainwater, maintained the landscape and grazed their livestock here, while species such as the endangered Great Indian Bustard, nilgai, deer and peacocks have also made the Oran their home.

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Shrinking grazing land

Achla has around 120 families. About 30-35 have members serving in the Indian Air Force, while the rest depend primarily on livestock.

Jora Ram belongs to the Rabari community, an indigenous semi-nomadic pastoral group spread across Rajasthan and Gujarat whose lives have long revolved around camel herding. A decade ago he owned nearly 300 camels. Today he has around 50.

"Because of the growing number of solar and wind projects inside the Oran, the grazing land available for animals and villagers has shrunk. There's almost no grass or pasture left because whatever remains has been overgrazed. The camels now survive on raw berries, which causes fatal skin diseases and eventually kills them. Fodder is too costly for us to afford, so they don't survive for long."

Fencing, project boundaries and overhead power lines have compounded the problem. Camels, traditionally left to graze on their own, are increasingly dying from electrocution or suffering deep injuries after getting caught in fencing.

Teejo Devi, 65, who owns two camels and a few goats, says her animals have always returned home on their own by evening.

"It's not possible for me to accompany them at this age, especially during summer. Every evening my heart skips a beat if they don't return on time."

She has already lost one camel and a head of cattle.