Centre Amends Forest Conservation Law—Relaxes Safeguards, Levies, and Compensatory Requirement for Private Plantations

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has amended forest conservation guidelines, relaxing guidelines for commercial plantations on forest land. The change allows government and non-government entities to undertake regeneration activities in forest areas without paying long-standing environmental levies or engaging in compensatory afforestation.

The amendment, notified by the MoEFCC on 2 January 2026, modifies the consolidated guidelines issued under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 2023, formerly the Forest Conservation Act. Under the revised rules, afforestation, plantations and assisted natural regeneration carried out with the agreement of state governments, in accordance with approved working or management plans and under the supervision of state forest departments, will be treated as “forestry activities”.

As a result, “the requirements of compensatory afforestation and payment of Net Present Value shall not be applicable,” the amendment states. Net Present Value (NPV) is a one-time charge imposed on the diversion of forest land for non-forest use, calculated to reflect the value of ecosystem services such as clean air, water and biodiversity. Compensatory afforestation requires user agencies to create new forest cover to offset loss elsewhere.

States have also been given discretion to design frameworks for utilisation of such plantations and to decide revenue-sharing arrangements on a case-by-case basis.

A further provision requires states and Union Territories to permit such projects through a Detailed Project Report, approved by a competent authority, specifying the extent of land, species proposed, plantation activities and sustainable harvest levels.

The government has said the change is aimed at facilitating restoration of degraded forest lands and mobilising additional resources. Environment Ministry officials have clarified that the amendment does not “open up” forest management to private entities for non-forestry purposes, but allows their participation in restoration to help achieve India’s target of 33% forest cover. According to the India State of Forest Report 2023, over 2.08 lakh km2 of forest land falls under open and scrub categories.

Officials also said the revised framework aligns with the Green Credit Programme, introduced in 2023, which encourages voluntary restoration of degraded land by public and private players in exchange for tradeable credits. The Forest Advisory Committee, which recommended the change in a meeting on 2 December 2025, noted that plantations raised in line with working plans and aimed at restoration should not be treated as non-forestry activities.