Ashtottaram (91) OṀ YUKTYĀHĀRASAṀPANNA BHŪMYAI NAMAH: OṀ (AUM)-YUK-TYAA-HAA-RA-SAM-PA-NNA- BHOO-MYAI— NA-MA-HA

By: Devakinanda Ji

Hindu scriptural works declare that there is a close relationship between the body and the mind. In fact it is the mind, as the repository of karma that creates the future body since it survives the death of the physical body till the attainment of mokṣha (liberation). Hence the body and the mind act and react on each other. In this context, āhāra or food assumes great importance. The quality of food affects the quality of the mind. As the old saying goes 'you are what you eat'. In fact the Chāndogya Upanishad goes to the extent of declaring that purity of food leads to purity of mind which results in the excellent retention in all that is heard and studied from the preceptor. The resultant wisdom leads to freedom from all bonds. This is because the subtle part of the food that is eaten sustains the mind, whereas the gross part nourishes the body.

In the Bhagavadgīta, āhāram is classified into three groups: 1) sāttvika, 2) rājasika, and 3) tāmasika.

Sāttvika food contributes to longevity, health, strength, and happiness. Rājasika food generates passion leading to sorrow and suffering. Tāmasika food produces dullness, indolence and drowsiness. The various scriptural works mention a long list of food articles under these three categories. There are regulations with regard to the quantity of food to be eaten and elaborate rules regarding the time, place and also company in which it should be taken. Moderation in eating is always the rule. Hindu medical works recommend that half the stomach should be filled with solid food and a quarter with water leaving the rest of the space for the movement of air. They have also categorized the food we take into four types: 1) Bhakṣhya: solid food we eat by crushing with teeth, 2) Bhojya: liquid food we drink like rasam, sāmbār, soups; 3) Ćhośya: food we suck like juicy mangos; and 4) Le'hya: food we lick like honey.

One is advised to avoid partaking of food before performing spiritual practices. Places to be avoided for eating include temples, public places, moving animals, and vehicles. Offering food to God before eating, destroys any impurities like jātiḋosha (impurities from born into a class), nimittaḋosha (impurities from a cause), and āśrayaḋosha (impurities from a shelter). Even though it's a relatively small number, we still have pure vegetarians in our nation.

The nation which prescribes a logical, reasonable, and healthy approach to food is our motherland, 'Yuktyāhārasaṃpanna Bhūmi.'