AIM to file revision petition in high court

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM), the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, said that they would file revision petition before the Allahabad high court.



Rekha Pathak, a woman plaintiff in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case, has already filed a caveat in the court to ensure that her side would be heard before any relief is given to AIM, when it files a revision petition against rejection of its application in the matter by the Varanasi district judge on Monday.



AIM joint secretary S M Yasin said that the timing to file a revision petition in the court by the panel of lawyers would be decided after going through the Monday's order in detail.



Committee lawyer Merajuddin Siddiqui said that the AIM would challenge the court order that said that the suit is not barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, The Waqf Act, 1995 and the UP Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983. (AA/IANS)