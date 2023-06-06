Canada to host assembly of 185 nations to address climate change

"This conference will serve as a platform to unite and inspire global leaders, experts and stakeholders. It provides an important opportunity for Canada to build on the momentum gained at COP15, where a historic agreement was reached to safeguard nature and halt and reverse biodiversity loss.

Together, we will explore strategies, share best practices and forge partnerships to tackle the pressing environmental challenges we face and to promote the use of nature-based solutions in support of the poorest and most vulnerable countries impacted by climate change.

By harnessing our collective strengths and empowering diverse voices, we can make a profound and lasting impact on our planet," added Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, Steven Guilbeault. (IANS/NS)