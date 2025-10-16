Somnath Temple History: The Eternal Faith that Rose Through a Thousand Years of Destruction and Rebirth



The first and most infamous attack on the Somnath Temple was led by Mahmud of Ghazni in 1024 CE. He invaded India seventeen times, and Somnath was at the centre of his target, wanting to destroy the religious spirit of Hindus and loot the immense wealth stored in the temple and other religious places and forts. The temple was both a spiritual centre and a representation of great prosperity.



The temple was filled with treasures like gold, silver, and jewels that were donated by kings and devotees. Mahmud’s army destroyed the temple, looting its riches and massacring thousands of pilgrims and defenders. He reportedly destroyed the temple and took the pieces back to Ghazni to be placed at the entrance of a mosque as an act of victory. Despite all these efforts, the temple stood tall in all its glory and spirit.



The temple was rebuilt after the destruction by King Bhima of the Chalukya dynasty around the 11th century, after Mahmud’s departure. This signifies the faith and defiance associated with the temple and its architecture. The temple once again flourished as a place of worship and pilgrimage.



The Somnath Temple continued to face attacks again and again as different Islamic dynasties expanded their rule over regions of India in the following centuries. The aggressive expansion of the Delhi Sultanate by Alauddin Khilji’s army, as they invaded Gujarat around 1297 CE, caused significant damage to the temple once again. The reign of Muzaffar Shah I of the Gujarat Sultanate in 1395 CE led to yet another wave of destruction of the temple.