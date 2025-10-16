Top 5 Visa-Free Destinations for Diwali 2025

The festival of lights is almost here, bringing the glow of diyas, family laughter, and markets shining in gold. This year, Diwali 2025 has caused some confusion, as the Amavasya Tithi, which determines the date, spans two consecutive days. According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 20. The Amavasya Tithi begins at 3:44 PM on October 20 and ends at 5:54 PM on October 21. Since it starts before sunset, October 20 will be observed as the main day for Lakshmi Puja.
Diwali symbolizes spirituality, happiness, and the victory of good over evil. It is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India and across the world—a time for joy, renewal, and togetherness. While many celebrate traditionally at home, this year’s long weekend offers the perfect chance to take the festivities abroad. As of 2025, Indian passport holders can visit 59 countries and territories either visa-free or with visa-on-arrival, ranking 77th globally on the Henley Passport Index. Of these, 26 countries allow visa-free entry, and 47 offer visa-on-arrival.
Here are five of the best visa-free destinations for Indians to enjoy Diwali abroad:
Bhutan, the Buddhist kingdom on the eastern edge of the Himalayas, is famous for its monasteries, fortresses, and scenic landscapes. Indian travellers do not need a visa, though a travel permit is required. Bhutan, where Gross National Happiness is more than just a phrase, offers a peaceful environment surrounded by culture.
During Diwali, Bhutan is an ideal destination, offering clean air, calm surroundings, and cultural experiences. As the world’s only carbon-negative country, it also emphasizes environmental conservation. Direct flights are available from multiple Indian cities to Paro International Airport.
Travel requirements for Indian visitors include a valid passport with six months’ validity or Voter ID card, two passport-size photos, travel insurance, hotel reservation or itinerary, and a receipt for the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) of INR 1,200 per person.
For a festive atmosphere abroad, Malaysia is a great choice. With visa-free entry for Indian travellers, it is easily accessible and culturally familiar. Malaysia has one of the largest Indian communities in Southeast Asia, and Diwali (Deepavali) is celebrated with lights, sweets, and temple festivities, especially in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Johor Bahru.
Apart from celebrations, Malaysia offers lush rainforests, tropical islands, and delicious street food, making it a blend of spirituality, comfort, and adventure. Indians can enter visa-free for short tourist or business stays up to 30 days. Direct flights are available from major Indian cities to airports like Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Senai International Airport, and Kota Kinabalu International Airport.
Requirements include a valid passport, completed online form submitted at least three days before arrival, confirmed return or onward ticket, proof of sufficient funds, and hotel booking confirmation or invitation letter.
Mauritius is another ideal destination for Diwali. Locally called Divali, the festival is a public holiday celebrated with lamps, sweets, and community gatherings. Nearly 70% of the population has Indian roots, giving the celebrations a familiar yet unique feel.
The country offers visa-free entry for up to 90 days and has pleasant weather in October–November. Direct flights are available from major Indian cities to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (MRU).
Indian travellers need a valid passport, proof of accommodation, confirmed return or onward tickets, proof of funds, two passport-size photos, travel insurance, and financial proof like bank statements. Mauritius offers a serene and colorful Diwali experience amidst tropical beauty.
The Philippines is a great choice for a short visa-free Diwali trip. With visa-free entry for 14 days, it provides an easy way to enjoy pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and island adventures. Visitors can go island-hopping in Palawan, diving in Cebu, or exploring Manila.
While Diwali is not widely celebrated here, the country’s welcoming spirit and vibrant atmosphere make it perfect to mark the festival in your own style, whether with a beach bonfire, sunset cruise, or candle-lit dinner.
Key airports include Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila, Mactan-Cebu International Airport (CEB), Clark International Airport (CRK), and Francisco Bangoy International Airport (DVO). Some travellers may also reach via Bangkok or Hong Kong. Indian visitors need a valid passport, confirmed hotel booking, proof of funds, and a return or onward ticket.
Thailand is a popular destination for Indian travellers, offering visa-free entry for up to 60 days. The country is known for its ancient temples, floating markets, sun-soaked beaches, and street food. Thailand combines culture, comfort, and adventure for all kinds of travellers.
Direct flights are available from multiple Indian cities to Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK) in Bangkok, Phuket International Airport (HKT), and Chiang Mai International Airport (CNX).
Indian travellers need a valid passport with six months’ validity and two blank pages, a confirmed return or onward ticket, a completed Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) form, proof of accommodation, proof of sufficient funds, and two passport-size photographs. With these, a Diwali trip to Thailand can be smooth and memorable. [Rh/VP]
