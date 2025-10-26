Trinidad & Tobago Plans to Build Grand Ram Mandir in its Capital City, Strengthening Hindu Spiritual Ties

Trinidad and Tobago, a country in the Caribbean, has announced plans to construct a Grand Ram Mandir in its capital city, Port of Spain. To establish the country as a spiritual leader of Hinduism, the government of the twin-island nation has shown its support for these plans.

Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath said in a statement to ANI that government officials are working on a plan to set up the grand temple in the capital city of Trinidad and Tobago.

He also said, “The Ram Lalla initiative is something that we welcome. It is something we support.” Earlier this year, in May, 2025, a replica similar to the divine idol placed at the Ayodhya Temple, Uttar Pradesh, was unveiled.

The Ram Lalla unveiling was organized by Prem Bhandari of the Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir (New York) and Amit Alagh of the Ayodhya Shri Ram Organisation (Trinidad and Tobago). The event was attended by nearly 10,000 people to welcome the idol of Ram Lalla.

In addition to the grand Ram Mandir, Bhandari has reportedly proposed the creation of ‘Ayodhya Nagri’ in Trinidad and Tobago. According to reports, Ayodhya Nagri will be constructed as a Hindu spiritual and cultural hub.

The place would be dedicated to devotees who find it difficult to travel all the way to the holy city of Ayodhya, India. As a move to create a ‘mini Ayodhya’ in the country, Bhandari has pitched the idea to Prime Minister Kamala Persad-Bissessar.

This island nation has a long history with Indian roots, and its history has led many to refer to it as the ‘Ramayana country.’ After 1845, many Indians moved to Trinidad as contract workers for three to five years, with the option to return to India after their contracts expired.

However, many chose to stay in the region. Between 1845 and 1917, nearly 134,183 Indians settled in the Caribbean nation, ultimately influencing the region’s culture and landscape.

Over the years, the connection to Indian culture and history has increased and has gotten stronger. Festivals like Diwali and Holi are celebrated in the region with utmost faith, devotion, and enthusiasm.

Today, the Indian population in Trinidad and Tobago is around 42% out of the total 1.4 million population. They are now part of strong business, economic partnerships, and other affiliations.

The government has taken this project as an ‘opportunity’ to boost religious tourism and promote a stronger connection between people and the teachings of Lord Ram.

The Ram Mandir project is visualised as a means to encourage awareness and devotion to Lord Ram among both locals and tourists. The plans to build a grand Ram Mandir were announced right before Diwali, the festival of lights, on October 20, 2025.

The festival is a public holiday in the region. Minister Padarath has shared that further announcements regarding the Ram Mandir will be made in the coming months.

