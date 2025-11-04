Boom Boom Diwali: Where Devotion Went Missing

It should be borne in mind by one and all that Hindu scriptures speak again and again of one’s inner ignorance, from which arise countless problems. Because of this, people struggle to tell right from wrong. The ancient scriptures also remind us with emphasis that the real obstacles to human growth do not come from outside, but from within. The Bhagavad Gita, the Upanishads, Puranas and even the Yoga Sutras echo this truth: one who conquers the mind and its vices becomes the master of all external adversities.

Indeed, our effort in decorating our homes with oil-diyas, a symbolic representation of spiritual knowledge, is deeply meaningful. Today, we also adorn our spaces with dazzling electric string lights, adding to the festive glow. All this is done in celebration of the joyous return of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile and their victory over Ravana -- a tradition that continues to exhilarate hearts across generations. But the true emphasis, however, should be cultivating inner purity and reverence through fasting, keeping away from the sensory world, offering ritual with extreme devotion, not in setting off crackers with reckless pride. Please take no offence; this is not to say that we must abandon fireworks altogether in celebration, but we may enjoy them in moderation, provided the laws of a particular place allow, with mindfulness and within the “bounds of dharma.”

Waking up sleeping neighbors with thunderous bangs and songs and dances does not summon divine blessings. Causing ear-splitting noise, frightening innocent animals, and disturbing the sick cannot, by any stretch of imagination, be considered an act of worship by the Hindu scriptures -- which I will discuss below. Those who are blindly obsessed with bursting crackers, putting others’ health at risk or disturbing their sleep, should turn to the holy texts for guidance.

One of my neighbours retorted, “how can we call it a puja celebration when the asthmatic next door cries for breath, or sleeping babies and elderly people are shaken out of sleep, terrified by deafening blasts at midnight --or even at one, two, or three in the morning?”

Amidst this noisy cacophony, it is equally painful to hear many non-Hindu friends passing negative comments about Hindu culture, which they feel has been increasingly distorted in recent times. These non-Hindus are people who always hold their religion as a “sacred path” and naturally feel disillusioned when they see their Hindu friends getting caught up in unethical excesses under the guise of religious practice. I therefore feel bound to touch on a few fundamental dos and don’ts, and also wisdom, laid down in Hindu scriptures, to help dispel these misunderstandings.

Emphasis on Ecology in pujas not to be undermined

Yes, before setting off on a long journey we carefully check whether a vehicle is fit or not, making sure the engine runs smoothly, the four-tyre are in good condition, the brakes/accelerator function properly, and all parts are in working order and so on and so forth. Exactly in the same way, prior to commencing any Hindu rituals, be it Durga Puja, Laxmi Puja, Krishna Janmashtami, Vishwakarma Puja, name any, Hindus are traditionally required ---as a prescribed necessity ---to ensure that everything is in perfect order, not just externally but within oneself. For this reason, they are required to recite an “invocation” known as the “Shanti Path,” (peace chant) that begins with “Om Dyauh Shaantir-Antarikssam Shaantih Prthivii Shaantir-Aapah Shaantir-Ossadhayah Shaantih”, which all perform; many may have overheard it being chanted by priests, without ever understanding its deeper meaning and purpose.