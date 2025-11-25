An exchange with a Muslim on X (Twitter)

I wrote the following post on X and it got many comments, including a comment from someone with a Muslim name. I replied to him and an exchange developed which I share here.

Some Hindus felt, I waste my time in explaining the viewpoint of Hindu Dharma to someone who won’t be open towards it. Yet I feel, it is important to make the basics of Vedic wisdom known. We never really tried to put things in the correct perspective, even when so much misinformation is published all around. Moreover, their clergy won’t give them correct knowledge.

This particular person has probably gone to an English medium school. He probably won’t burn cars on the roads, but we also know that education doesn’t prevent radicalisation and the educated are even more dangerous if they are convinced that Allah wants them to harm Hindus, because Hindus do not accept Him as the only true God.

It was a spontaneous exchange. I didn’t reflect much on my replies. Unfortunately, he was stuck in his ‘law of non-contradiction’ and couldn’t grasp that name and form are temporary, and the essence is eternal simultaneously.

My original post:

Why this opposition and even hatred for Hinduism? The reason may be that India’s wisdom endangers Christianity, Islam and Judaism, because it is empowering the individual and makes sense.