An exchange with a Muslim on X (Twitter)

I wrote the following post on X and it got many comments, including a comment from someone with a Muslim name. I replied to him and an exchange developed which I share here.
Some Hindus felt, I waste my time in explaining the viewpoint of Hindu Dharma to someone who won’t be open towards it. Yet I feel, it is important to make the basics of Vedic wisdom known. We never really tried to put things in the correct perspective, even when so much misinformation is published all around. Moreover, their clergy won’t give them correct knowledge.
This particular person has probably gone to an English medium school. He probably won’t burn cars on the roads, but we also know that education doesn’t prevent radicalisation and the educated are even more dangerous if they are convinced that Allah wants them to harm Hindus, because Hindus do not accept Him as the only true God.
It was a spontaneous exchange. I didn’t reflect much on my replies. Unfortunately, he was stuck in his ‘law of non-contradiction’ and couldn’t grasp that name and form are temporary, and the essence is eternal simultaneously.
Why this opposition and even hatred for Hinduism? The reason may be that India’s wisdom endangers Christianity, Islam and Judaism, because it is empowering the individual and makes sense.
Three important factors are in favour of Hindu Dharma:
If people of other religions come to know about the Hindu concept of One Consciousness as the essence of all, they might realize that the concept of a separate and vengeful God in the monotheistic religions is a distortion and cannot be true.
If they hear of karma and rebirth, it probably would make more sense to them, than the claim that we all have only one life, which decides if we go to heaven or hell.
If they hear that the one consciousness permeates also animals and nature, they might stop this massive daily bloodbath of slaughtering our younger brothers and sisters, the animals, and respect nature.
Comment by @OsamaKhalid
The idea of multiple gods can never make sense to sane minds. There is but One Almighty Who reigns. The concept of equally powerful gods is nonsense
2. Karma is the one of the most diabolical concepts one could endorse. What you confused with vengeance is justice.
My reply:
You are right. the Source of everything must be one. the Vedas were the first to postulate the one source (Brahman, pure consciousness). Like all other forms and names, devas (and asuras) are within Maya, only longer lived and more powerful but not eternal.
Names and forms are like the temporary waves on the eternal ocean (Brahman). It means the Divine is within us. This knowledge lifts Hindu Dharma above the ‘monotheistic’ religions.
imo, the idea of a vengeful, separate God as being the one source behind this universe can never make sense to sane a mind, isn’t it? Check out my new book “Why Hindu Dharma is under attack by Muslims, Christians and the Left…”
Osama Khalid’s reply
Basically, for the 1st comment, you have fallen prey to the law of non-contradiction which the monotheistic religion doesn’t suffer from.
Again, what you confuse with vengeance is justice. A result for one’s efforts makes sense to sane minds.
My reply:
I don’t get what you mean in your first para – eternal oneness versus temporary plurality is no contradiction. Compare the one movie screen with the plurality of changing pictures on it.
And yes, result for efforts makes sense but, eternal hell for being born in the “wrong” family?? Does this make sense?
His reply:
Exactly, the example of law of non-contradiction, the changing pictures represent the mortal despite being the part of immortal i.e. the eternal. Its illogical either the picture is fully mortal or immortal. Who doesn’t know the reward is also eternal?
My reply:
It’s not illogical. The screen is ever the same, the pictures are ever changing. Yet when you touch any “thing” in the movie, you touch only the screen. The screen is the essence of all, similarly, Brahman is the essence in this Lila or Maya.
Try to understand, not just try to refute. Imo, Vedic wisdom is top. Your ancestors discovered it.
His reply:
It’s illogical since the picture/essence can either be immortal or mortal, can’t be both simultaneously. It’s like saying one likes hot-cold ice-cream. I am simply answering to your responses. &, btw, it’s was your original post which tried to refute monotheism.
My reply:
Can’t you see that the pictures are not the same (‘eternal’ doesn’t apply here as no analogy is fully apt for the truth) and the screen is the same simultaneously? Btw this ‘screen – movie analogy’ was given by Ramana Maharshi.
Monotheism postulates a separate, Creator-God somewhere in heaven. Monism or panentheism (Indian view, but why should we speak Greek?) is closer to truth. Truth does not fit into logic. but it also does not contradict it.
To defend logically the position that there is a separate God without addressing the question where it came from and with what he made the universe, is difficult.
The Rishis claim: something (not a thing of course) eternally is/exists (consciousness and it can be felt in yourself) and out of that the universe ‘appears’.
I really wish, Muslims would understand that their disdain for Hinduism is unjustified. Meditation is helpful to understand.
The division between Hindus and Muslims fits so well into the agenda of the deep state to divide societies everywhere.
Why should we do its bidding?
So far I haven’t heard back to my last comment.
