Nigerian Muslim and Christian Peace Advocates Call for Calm, Unity Amid US Designation as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’

This story written by Mohammed Ibrahim (Peace News Network) originally appeared on Global Voices on November 30, 2025.

Amid renewed discussions about Nigeria’s security challenges, particularly its recent designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by the United States, key Nigerian groups and peace advocates are calling for unity, caution, and locally driven reforms to address the ongoing violence by the Boko Haram and other militant organizations affecting communities across the country.

Their message is clear: The Boko Haram insurgency and the insecurity bedeviling the nation remain a national tragedy affecting both Christians and Muslims, and the priority should be building internal harmony and strengthening homegrown solutions to restore peace.

For over a decade, Boko Haram, formally known as Jama’atu Ahlis-Sunnah lid Da’awati wal-Jihad, has waged a brutal insurgency across Nigeria’s northeast and the wider Lake Chad region.

Founded in 2002, the insurgent group began to launch violent attacks in the region in 2009. Boko Haram leaders oppose Western-style education and seek to impose strict Islamic law, though only about half of the country’s population identifies as Muslim. Its atrocities have included bombings of churches and mosques, large-scale kidnappings such as the 2014 abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls, and attacks on markets, bus stations, and military facilities.

The humanitarian consequences have been devastating, with reports of around 35,000 civilian deaths and over 2 million displacements due to the conflict.

Despite frequent assumptions that Boko Haram primarily targets Christians, the group’s victims span religious lines. Former President Muhammadu Buhari once highlighted this reality, stating in 2020 that “some 90 percent of all Boko Haram’s victims have been Muslims,” emphasizing that the insurgency has shattered communities regardless of faith.

The designation led to debates among Muslims and Christians within Nigeria, especially on social media, each claiming to be the most affected by the decades of violence.

In the midst of these debates, several peace advocates, including both Muslim and Christian leaders, are calling for restraint, unity, and dialogue. They are urging Nigerians to implement locally driven reforms to address the ongoing violence and build long-term peace.