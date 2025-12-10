You Can't go and Sell ISIS at Princeton" : Dinesh D’Souza Claims That Islamist Ideologies are Served With Softer, More "Acceptable Narratives" in Western Universities; Warns of a “Narrative Shift” After October 7

However, he argued that organizations linked to Islamist ideology enter academic spaces through softer, more acceptable narratives. According to him, if a group frames its message under concerns like Islamophobia, people are more likely to support it. “If you come in with a Muslim Brotherhood garb and say, ‘We’re going to have a conference on the dangers of Islamophobia,’ everyone signs up.”

D’Souza claimed that this strategy shifts focus from acts of terrorism to society’s response to them. He explained that some try to make it seem as though the reaction to events like 9/11 is a bigger problem than the attacks themselves. “..The real problem is not 9/11, but Islamophobia—your reaction to the bombing is more dangerous than the attacks,” he said.

D’Souza argued that a similar narrative emerged globally after the October 7 Hamas attacks. According to him, “the story flipped,” portraying terrorists as victims and Israel as the aggressor.

“As if to say, the October 7 attacks were distressing, but the reaction to October 7 is far more dangerous… The real villain is Israel and the real victim is Hamas,” he said.