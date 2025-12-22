“Hindustan Is a Hindu Nation,” Mohan Bhagwat Says India’s Hindu Identity Is a Civilisational Truth; No Constitutional Approval Needed

Drawing an analogy, he said certain realities do not require formal endorsement. “The sun rises in the east; we don’t know since when this has been happening. So, do we need constitutional approval for that too?” he asked. India’s identity, Bhagwat argued, is rooted in its long-standing civilisational ethos. According to him, anyone who regards India as their motherland and honours Indian culture is part of that tradition. As long as even one person on Indian soil continues to value the legacy of the country’s ancestors, he said, India remains a Hindu nation. “Hindustan is a Hindu nation,” he asserted.

Bhagwat said the Sangh does not attach importance to whether Parliament chooses to amend the Constitution to include the term “Hindu nation.” He maintained that such a change would neither validate nor alter what he described as an existing reality. He also clarified that Hindutva, as understood by the RSS, does not endorse caste hierarchies based on birth. “The caste system based on birth is not the hallmark of Hindutva,” he said.

The RSS chief reiterated the organisation’s long-held view that India’s cultural foundations and the civilisational continuity of the majority community define the nation’s character. He noted that the word “secular” was not part of the original Preamble of the Constitution and was introduced later through the 42nd Constitutional Amendment during the Emergency in 1976.