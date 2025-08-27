Bhagwat Emphasizes What’s Common Among Indians at RSS Centenary Event; Says We All Share the Same DNA

The RSS centenary event, “100 Years of RSS Journey: New Horizons,” is being held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
New Delhi, 27 August, 2025: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is currently celebrating its centenary event. While addressing the public on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered a lecture. In his address, he reiterated his earlier statement that Hindus and Muslims have the same DNA. He further added that the DNA of those living in the vast landmass of Akhanda Bharata for over 40,000 years is the same.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is also organising a significant three-day dialogue programme at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi from August 26 to 28. The event, titled “100 Years of RSS Journey: New Horizons,” is being projected as a platform to highlight the Sangh’s ideology, vision for the future, and its outreach in a rapidly changing national and global context. On Tuesday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the gathering with a strong message of harmony, inclusivity, and cultural unity. He emphasised that ideological differences are not a crime and that India’s natural strength lies in coexistence rather than conflict.
Opening the three-days lecture series, Bhagwat stated that a Hindu is not defined merely by religious practice but by the ethos of respecting the faith of people from different beliefs. He reminded the audience that India’s natural religion has always been one of coordination, not conflict. The Hindu tradition is rooted in the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”—the idea that the world is one family.
“For 40,000 years, the DNA of people living in Akhand Bharat is the same. Our culture and worldview is same — of living in coordination and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (World is one family)”
Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Chief
Bhagwat clarified that the concept of a “Hindu Rashtra”—A concept constructed by right wing groups which aims to geographically reunite India as it once was in the past—is often misunderstood. “When we say Hindu Rashtra, it does not mean we are excluding or opposing anyone,” he asserted. He stressed that the term has no link with Satta—political power—but represents an inclusive cultural identity that embraces diversity. He explained that those who follow their own faith, respect the beliefs of others, and work for the nation are Hindus. He added that India’s true strength lies in diversity which enriches the national fabric.
Speaking about India’s role in the modern world, Bhagwat emphasised the goal of becoming a Vishwaguru (global teacher). Stating that India has always contributed to the world and the time has come again to make that contribution. Linking the present moment to the past, he recalled a similar lecture series held in 2018 and stressed that discussions about the RSS should be based on facts, not perceptions.
The event was attended by Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Anupriya Patel, BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, and representatives of 25 embassies including China, Denmark, USA, Russia, and Israel. Think tanks such as the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), Thinkers USA, and Infinity Foundation also participated. Senior RSS leaders Arun Kumar and Krishna Gopal were present.
As part of the centenary, Bhagwat also reflected on the life of founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, describing him as a patriot who dedicated his life to the nation. Despite poverty and personal struggles, Hedgewar pursued education, rejected a lucrative job in Burma, and chose to serve Bharat Mata. He even refused marriage, writing that his only purpose was to serve the nation.
The RSS was founded in 1925 at Nagpur by Hedgewar on the day of Vijayadashmi. Hedgewar participated in Gandhiji’s movement and went to jail for it. After his death in 1939, Madhavrao Golwalkar (Guruji) became the new Sarsanghchalak, the chief of RSS. The Sangh grew rapidly after Independence, though it was briefly banned following Gandhiji’s assassination. The ban was later lifted, and since then the organisation has expanded globally, reaching 39 countries by 2024.
Reflecting on India’s freedom movement, Bhagwat said that after the 1857 revolution, dissatisfaction with colonial rule gave rise to political movements like the Congress. He recalled that many also fought through revolutionary means, naming Veer Savarkar as one of the shining jewels of that stream. He observed that India once stood at the peak of civilization, but became subjugated due to invasions and colonisation. After centuries of slavery, the first task of independent India was simply to achieve freedom.
Bhagwat elaborated on the term “Hindu.” He said that an organised Hindu community is essential because the word fully expresses the inclusive sentiment of unity. Saying “Hindu” does not exclude anyone; it is a term of respect embracing all traditions. He described “Bharat Mata” as a sacred embodiment of India, saying denial of her respect is unimaginable. The slogan “Vande Mataram” is, therefore, a natural expression of devotion and pride.
RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar stated that on 26 & 27 Bhagwat would present his thoughts on the country’s future, the Sangh’s vision, and the role of volunteers. On the third day, Bhagwat will answer questions from participants in a Q&A session covering issues ranging from Operation Sindoor to tariff wars.
The RSS has also engaged in interfaith dialogue as part of its outreach. On July 24, Bhagwat met more than 70 Muslim religious leaders, scholars, and intellectuals at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi. The meeting included All India Imam Organisation head Umar Ahmed, along with RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale, Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal, and Indresh Kumar.
Bhagwat reiterated that Hindus and Muslims share the same ancestry, with the DNA of people in Akhand Bharat unchanged for 40,000 years. He explained four categories of Hindus: those proud of their identity, those aware but indifferent, those who know but do not admit it, and those unaware but identifying as Hindavi or Bharatiya. Even those not identifying as Hindu, he said, should understand its meaning, which includes devotion to Bharat Mata and recognition of shared traditions.
He explained that in ancient Iran, people referred to those beyond the Sindhu river as “Hanad,” which gradually became “Hindu.” He said that Indians traditionally believed in multiple gods and scriptures but shared the idea that all paths lead to the same goal. Inclusivity, respect for all faiths, and avoidance of conflict is the true essence of Hindu Tradition. He further clarified that “Hindu” does not mean “Hindu versus all” but inclusivity without limits. Unity does not require uniformity, and diversity itself is a form of unity. Comparing the organisation to exercise, Bhagwat said the Sangh is not against anyone but works to keep society strong and united.
