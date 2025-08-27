Bhagwat Emphasizes What’s Common Among Indians at RSS Centenary Event; Says We All Share the Same DNA

New Delhi, 27 August, 2025: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is currently celebrating its centenary event. While addressing the public on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered a lecture. In his address, he reiterated his earlier statement that Hindus and Muslims have the same DNA. He further added that the DNA of those living in the vast landmass of Akhanda Bharata for over 40,000 years is the same.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is also organising a significant three-day dialogue programme at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi from August 26 to 28. The event, titled “100 Years of RSS Journey: New Horizons,” is being projected as a platform to highlight the Sangh’s ideology, vision for the future, and its outreach in a rapidly changing national and global context. On Tuesday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the gathering with a strong message of harmony, inclusivity, and cultural unity. He emphasised that ideological differences are not a crime and that India’s natural strength lies in coexistence rather than conflict.

Opening the three-days lecture series, Bhagwat stated that a Hindu is not defined merely by religious practice but by the ethos of respecting the faith of people from different beliefs. He reminded the audience that India’s natural religion has always been one of coordination, not conflict. The Hindu tradition is rooted in the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”—the idea that the world is one family.