Who is Jeetendra Mishra? The Decorated Air Marshal Chosen to Lead Ram Temple Trust

His most recent military distinction was the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, awarded on Independence Day 2025 for his role during Operation Sindoor. He had earlier received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2024 and the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2013.

A veteran of more than 38 years in the Indian Air Force, Mishra brings extensive administrative experience to the trust. He retired after serving as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command, one of the IAF's most strategically important commands.

Commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986, Mishra is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Air Force Academy, and the Air Force Test Pilots School. He also attended the Air Command and Staff College in Montgomery, Alabama, in the US, and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom.