'Do You Wear Janeu? Are You Hardline Hindu?': Ram Mandir CEO Candidates Face Questions on Food, Clothes, and Hindu Practices

The interviews inside the temple complex were conducted behind closed doors and lasted around 40 to 50 minutes each. The candidates were asked about their faith in Lord Rama and whether they follow certain Hindu religious practices. They were asked if they keep a shikha (tuft of hair), wear a janeu (sacred thread), and whether they are pure vegetarians or eat non-vegetarian food. Additionally, they were also asked if they consume alcohol.

Some candidates were reportedly asked if they are hardline Hindus or simply believers. They were also asked about what type of clothes they wear and whether they wear attire appropriate to Hindu religious practices. They were also asked about their faith in Lord Ram, their understanding of the significance of the temple, and their vision for the Ram temple.

Why Is the Ram Mandir Trust Hiring a Full-Time CEO?

The reason for these interviews and the selection of a CEO by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the first time is the ongoing investigation into the Ram Mandir donation fraud. Allegations were made about the theft and embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations, which came to light in June 2026.

The Trust is appointing the CEO to keep a watch on the day-to-day administration of the temple. The CEO will also manage the finances of the Trust amid increased scrutiny of its financial management and the need for greater accountability and professional management. The CEO will work full-time to oversee these responsibilities.

The investigation in the case is ongoing. Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police, which was created at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, submitted a preliminary report to the government on June 23, 2026. The report indicated failures in the system of the Ram Mandir Trust and the role of counting staff in the alleged donation theft.

Later, on July 20, 2026, while hearing pleas related to the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement, the Supreme Court suggested the formation of a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a senior IPS officer. The order came after the court received a status report from the SIT formed by the Uttar Pradesh government on July 19, 2026.