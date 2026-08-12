'Do You Wear Janeu? Are You Hardline Hindu?': Ram Mandir CEO Candidates Face Questions on Food, Clothes, and Hindu Practices

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THE SHRI RAM JANMABHOOMI TEERTH KSHETRA TRUST, which manages the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, is looking for a Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment comes amid the ongoing investigation into the Ram Mandir Donath case which came to light in June, 2026. Interviews for the shortlisted candidates are being conducted at the temple complex, which started on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, and are continuing on the next day as well. As per sources cited by NDTV, among the shortlisted candidates interviewed are three former IAS officers, a former IPS officer, and four former military officers.
There are some questions that are reportedly being asked of the candidates, including what their faith in Lord Rama is, whether they are hardline Hindus or simply believers, whether they wear a janeu (sacred thread), whether they drink alcohol, and whether they can manage large crowds. While the interview process is being kept secret, reports by NDTV mentioned that these questions were asked. These interviews will decide who will be the first full-time CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust.
The candidates were asked many questions about their administrative experience, crowd management skills, leadership abilities, and their vision for the future of Ram Mandir. But this was not it. Along with questions about their professional experience, many candidates were reportedly asked about their religious beliefs, personal practices, and other preferences as well.
The interviews inside the temple complex were conducted behind closed doors and lasted around 40 to 50 minutes each. The candidates were asked about their faith in Lord Rama and whether they follow certain Hindu religious practices. They were asked if they keep a shikha (tuft of hair), wear a janeu (sacred thread), and whether they are pure vegetarians or eat non-vegetarian food. Additionally, they were also asked if they consume alcohol.
Some candidates were reportedly asked if they are hardline Hindus or simply believers. They were also asked about what type of clothes they wear and whether they wear attire appropriate to Hindu religious practices. They were also asked about their faith in Lord Ram, their understanding of the significance of the temple, and their vision for the Ram temple.
The reason for these interviews and the selection of a CEO by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the first time is the ongoing investigation into the Ram Mandir donation fraud. Allegations were made about the theft and embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations, which came to light in June 2026.
The Trust is appointing the CEO to keep a watch on the day-to-day administration of the temple. The CEO will also manage the finances of the Trust amid increased scrutiny of its financial management and the need for greater accountability and professional management. The CEO will work full-time to oversee these responsibilities.
The investigation in the case is ongoing. Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police, which was created at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, submitted a preliminary report to the government on June 23, 2026. The report indicated failures in the system of the Ram Mandir Trust and the role of counting staff in the alleged donation theft.
Later, on July 20, 2026, while hearing pleas related to the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement, the Supreme Court suggested the formation of a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a senior IPS officer. The order came after the court received a status report from the SIT formed by the Uttar Pradesh government on July 19, 2026.
Earlier reports said that eight people had been arrested in connection with the alleged donation embezzlement case. Apart from this, three officials, including the Trust's former general secretary Champat Rai, have resigned from their posts.
The Trust received applications from more than 5,200 candidates across the country for the position of CEO. From these, a total of 18 people were shortlisted for further interviews. The selection process began with interviews of the shortlisted candidates on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, while the remaining candidates were expected to be interviewed the next day. As per NDTV, the Trust will announce the new CEO at its meeting on September 2, 2026.
The interviews for the CEO post are being conducted behind closed doors at the Green House inside the Ram Mandir complex. Confidentiality is being maintained throughout the interview process, with candidates being instructed not to speak to the media. The appointment of the first full-time CEO is expected to strengthen the administrative and financial oversight of the Ram Mandir and its associated operations.
The interviews for the CEO post are being conducted by a three-member selection committee, which will shortlist the candidates for the Trust. The three members include former Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lt Gen Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and Suresh Haware. From the 18 candidates, they will further select three final candidates, and the final appointment will be decided by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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