Thursday, March 18, 2021
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Report: 1 In 2 Mobile Users In India Are Hooked To Gaming

Gen X (45 and above age group) users were seen indulging in multiplayer games to connect with family, friends, and other like-minded people on the platform

Covid-19 shows that Indians are playing a lot more games on their smartphones. Unsplash

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in nearly 1 in 2 mobile users in India (those surveyed) get hooked to gaming as people continued to shelter at the place and work from home, a new report said on Thursday. The lasting impact of Covid-19 shows that Indians are playing a lot more games on their smartphones throughout the day.

Gen X (45 and above age group) users were seen indulging in multiplayer games to connect with family, friends, and other like-minded people on the platform, according to InMobi’s 2021 ‘Gaming Report, India’. Women constitute 43 percent of the mobile gaming audience in India, of which 12 percent are between the 25-44 age group and 28 percent and 45 and above. Over 40 percent of Indians have more than three games on their smartphones.

“What was seemingly an emerging trend is now a lasting behavior with a 1.5 times growth in gaming users. With over 80 percent of mobile gamers playing every day, it has evolved to become an integral part of the connected consumer’s life,” said Vasuta Agarwal, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, InMobi, which is a technology company that specializes in mobile advertising and mobile marketing.

gaming
45 percent of Indians started playing mobile games during the pandemic. Unsplash

The survey showed that a substantial (45 percent) of Indians started playing mobile games during the pandemic and video ads in gaming apps are popular and deliver 31 percent higher completion rates. Indians interact 2.6 times more with video ads shown in gaming apps than with those shown in other apps, the findings showed. Typically, Indians play mobile games in multiple short spurts during the day.

Nearly 40 percent of the respondents said they usually play in 10-minute sessions — in between meetings, chores, meals, etc. “However, committed gamers, on the contrary, spend substantially more time per session than other gamers, with over 84 percent of the players spending up to an hour on mobile gaming in a single sitting,” the survey mentioned.

More than half of the survey respondents said they download a new game every week. While casual and card/puzzle/board games are a popular choice among all gamers, the committed players and Gen Z gamers have a greater inclination towards MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena), simulation and action games,” the survey indicated. (IANS/SP)

