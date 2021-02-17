Report: Indian Gaming Industry Sees Strong Hiring Gains

The Indian gaming industry is witnessing a spike in hiring activity and in January, both gaming sector job postings and searches were up 13 percent and 15 percent, respectively, from the same period last year, a new report said on Wednesday.

As of January, the number of job postings was still twice the number of job searches on Indeed, indicating a significant gap yet opportunity for India’s vast talent pool, according to leading job website Indeed.

“Our data forecasts the growth of India’s gaming industry which will have a substantial impact on the jobs of tomorrow,” said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed.com.

“With a ripple effect across sectors such as technology, telecommunications, marketing, or events, the gaming industry has the potential to generate massive employment in India,” Kumar added.

The gaming job searches increased from March to June 2020, then declined sharply from July to September 2020, and have steadied at a level slightly higher compared to January. A recent report pegged the gaming industry in India at $2.8 billion by 2022

“In 2020, our headcount grew by 110 percent as we hired personnel across our offices in Bengaluru, Pune, Jakarta, and Singapore,” said Naman Jhawar, SVP, Operations and Strategy, Mobile Premier League (MPL). E-sports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League is now valued at $945 million after raising $95 million (approximately Rs 693 crore) in a Series D round earlier this month. “The sector is booming and we are looking to expand rapidly this year,” Jhawar added. (IANS)