Ukraine not attacking Russian territory: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is currently on a visit to Germany, said that KIev had no plans to attack Russian territories.



He made the remarks on Sunday after talks in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reports the BBC.



"We are not attacking Russian territory," he said, adding: "We are preparing a counterattack to de-occupy the illegitimately conquered territories," Zelensky added.



On his part, Scholz vowed to back Ukraine "for as long as it is necessary", promising 2.7 billion euros worth of weapons, which includes the advanced German Leopard tanks and more anti-aircraft systems.



President Zelensky described the new tranche as "the largest since the beginning of the full-scale aggression" by Russia in February 2022.



Later on Sunday, he travelled to the western city of Aachen to receive the prestigious Charlemagne Prize awarded this year to him and the Ukrainian people.