INDIAN INFLUENCE ON GERMAN SCIENTISTS

In the first part, I showed that German philosophers were VERY interested in ancient Indian manuscripts which were often looted by missionaries.

What about German scientists? Were they also interested in Indian knowledge?

Yes. Very much so.

Famous names are among them: Einstein, Max Born, Max Planck, Heisenberg, Schroedinger, Weizaecker and Wernher von Braun. These scientists of the early 20th century knew about Indian philosophy and did not hide their knowledge of Vedanta. Schroedinger ended his lectures often with the Upanishadic quote “Atma is Brahma”.

But these scientists did not disclose if they got concrete help from ancient manuscripts for ‘their discoveri/es’. Einstein praised India for the invention of Zero. But was this all, what he got from India? In all likelihood, he was not fully honest.

German scientists were very advanced in Nazi Germany. How?

Only while researching on this topic, I realised how advanced German scientists suddenly were and why the Americans were so keen to capture them at the end of the war, including hardcore Nazis. The Americans and British even tried to outmanoeuvre their French and Russian allies in getting those scientists in 1945. They were successful getting Heisenberg first, though he lived in an area where the Russians were approaching.

Yet Russians also captured documents. This was revealed almost casually by professor Dr K S Balasubramanian of the Kuppuswami Sastry Research Institute in Chennai. In an interview by Ashish Dhar (on the net under “Knowledge makes India incredible” minute 47 onwards).

Prof Balasubramanian recounts the following incident of what Dr Padma Subramanian, a famous dancer, had told him:

Dr Padma Subramanian had once a performance in Leningrad in Russia. She also visited the museum. The director showed her some 1000 ancient Indian manuscripts. He told her, that they were captured by the Russians at the end of WW2 from Germany. Among them was a manuscript on missiles, and Russia was able to develop its first InterContinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) on the basis of this manuscript. Further, he said, among those manuscripts was also info on cloud piercing to manipulate the weather, which the Russians successfully did before Dr Padma Subramaniam’s open-air performance.

Indian influence

This is BIG news and strangely, hardly anyone knows about it. Those Indian manuscripts were still in Germany, when in the 1930s, Heisenberg and Weizaecker worked on nuclear weapons and Wernher von Braun worked on missiles for Nazi Germany. Incidentally, all three also visited India. Einstein, too, was in Germany till 1933. He would have known and warned President Roosevelt that the Germans will soon have the atomic bomb.

Remember: in 1903, the Wright brothers managed to fly only for 12 seconds up to only 38 meters high. How come the German air force had fighter jets in the 1930s and ballistic missiles which not only bombarded London but some of them also went into space over 80 km high?

Further, they built an atomic reactor and worked on an anti-gravity space craft, the famous Nazi Bell. This Nazi Bell resembled in an uncanny way the Rukma Vimana which Shvikar Bapu Talpade had built. It is rumoured, it was secretly taken from Bombay to Germany.

Nazi Bell and Rukma Vimana

Unfortunately, many Indians ridicule the claim that ancient Indians had vimanas, while Germans took it seriously. Shivkar Bapu Talpade studied the Sanskrit texts and flew a remote-controlled machine in 1895 (eight years before the Wright brothers) for 37 seconds and 457 meter high. Like so many other Indian achievements, this is not in history books.

Shivkar Bapu Talpade had a sad life. He didn’t get funds and was put into prison for trying to develop a mercury ion engine according to ancient texts. After his release, he worked on the anti-gravity Rukma Vimana. He died at age 57, disillusioned.

Praveen Mohan has a YouTube video on him. Here is a screenshot from the Nazi Bell and Rukma Vimana: