A Toxic Trail Exposed: How Russia Makes Chemical Grenades And Uses Them Against Ukraine

The website of Russia’s Scientific Research Institute for Applied Chemistry (NIIPH) features images of fireworks displays and one of the items it produces: sparklers in packages adorned with drawings of a holiday tree, a Santa Claus figure, and cute kids and critters.

But the heavily Western-sanctioned institute in an old monastery town outside Moscow is a crucial link in a production and supply chain that puts toxic chemical grenades and other weapons in the hands of Russian forces fighting in the war against Ukraine.

Reporting by Schemes, the investigative unit of RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, shows how Russia is churning out RG-Vo grenades and firing them at Ukrainian troops -- despite sanctions and a global convention that bans their use on the battlefield. The Schemes investigation also details links between Chinese firms and Russia’s alleged deployment of incendiary weapons whose use in civilian areas is prohibited.

Supplied with crucial components by Russian plants that have not been hit with punitive measures by the West over the war against Ukraine, NIIPH is making the RG-Vo, a type of toxic gas grenade experts say has been in frequent use by Russian forces since late 2023.

The institute also imports raw materials from abroad, receiving red phosphorus from Chinese companies. Red phosphorus can be converted into white phosphorus, a potentially deadly weapon that Russian forces have been accused of using repeatedly since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Its use in populated areas is forbidden.

Schemes also identified Russian units that have used the toxic grenades, which are usually delivered by drones and bear the Cyrillic letters RG-Vo stenciled on their side – apparently an abbreviation for “hand grenade – poisonous substance.” They can contain toxic CS or CN tear gas -– often used riot control agents (RCA) but prohibited “as a method of warfare” under the Chemical Weapons Convention, of which Russia and Ukraine are both parties.

'You Can't Breathe'

But that’s exactly what Russia has been doing during the full-scale invasion, according to Kyiv, its international backers, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) -- and to Ukrainian soldiers wounded in attacks intended to “smoke out” servicemen from their cover and expose them to withering fire.