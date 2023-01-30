Russia-Ukraine War: Both sides making conflicting claims on control of Donetsk Region Village

But the Wagner Group, designated by the United States as a transnational criminal organization, said on the Telegram messaging app on Saturday that its units had taken control of Blahodatne.

The French news agency reports there was no immediate confirmation from Russia’s defense ministry.

With warfare intensifying in the Donetsk region, the exact battleline has been unclear, especially around the town of Bakhmut, where heavy fighting has been occurring in recent weeks. The Wagner Group has made premature success claims before.

Ukraine has said that Russia has not taken over Bakhmut, but that the situation along the front line there has been growing diffiult. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that it was acute.

Four civilians were killed, one in Bakhmut, and 17 wounded in Russian attacks on the region on Saturday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region said on the Telegram messaging app.

Back to the USSR?

Away from the battlefield, the British defense ministry said Sunday in its daily intelligence update on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that the return of basic military training in Russia’s secondary schools highlights an increasingly militarized atmosphere in Russia.