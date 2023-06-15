Organ transplantation row: Kerala Pvt hospital denies wrongdoing





In 2009, when the incident occurred, the only registered body in Kerala promoting cadaver organ donation was the Society for Organ Retrieval & Transplantation (SORT).



The hospital pledged its wholehearted cooperation with the investigation and stated that all what they did then was in compliance with the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THO).



"All investigations were conducted in the presence of two witnesses, and written consent for organ retrieval was obtained from the patient's mother. The hospital authorities sought assistance from SORT, Kochi, and acted under their written advice in retrieving cadaveric organs," reads the statement.



The hospital asserted that during the incident, they strictly followed medical procedures, organ donation laws, and human rights laws. It regretted the circulation of false information about the hospital which has been providing exemplary emergency care services for over 20 years, and their ultimate goal is to ensure that all patients receive the best possible treatment. (IANS/JS)

