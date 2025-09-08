Zelenskyy Challenges Putin To 'Come To Kyiv,' As Russian Drones Strike The Capital

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected an offer from Russia's Vladimir Putin to travel to Moscow for peace talks and instead challenged him to come to Kyiv, even as Russia continued to pound the Ukrainian capital with a new major drone strike.

"He can come to Kyiv," Zelenskyy told ABC News on September 6.

"I can't go to Moscow when my country's under missiles, under attack, each day. I can't go to the capital of this terrorist."

The Ukrainian president added that Putin's offer was intended to "postpone the meeting," and that the Russian leader was "playing games with the United States."

Putin had earlier downplayed the value of meeting with the Ukrainian president, but also suggested that he would be willing to meet with him, but only on home soil.

"The best place for this is the Russian capital, in Hero City Moscow," Putin said during an economic forum in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok on September 5.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian air defenses were active late on September 6 and early September 7 repelling a major Russian drone attack on Kyiv, while drone alerts were also sounded in Ukraine's Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhya regions.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that several high-rise apartments had been set on fire in the capital by falling debris from Russian drones. At least three people were killed -- an infant child, a young woman, and an elderly woman, and 11 people were hurt, Klitschko said.

"Calling doctors to the Darnytskiy district. The team is heading to the scene," he wrote on Telegram, adding, "Stay in shelters! The enemy attack on the capital continues."

Reuters witnesses reported power outages in the capital and smoke seen rising in the city center.

Ukrainian authorities also reported an apparent change in tactics by Russian forces near the strategic and long-fought-over Donetsk region city of Pokrovsk.

A Ukrainian unit responsible for Pokrovsk said a force of Russian marines is attempting to penetrate the city at various points in small groups, seeking out Ukrainian artillery sites and drone operators.

Russian forces, using tanks and armored vehicles, also appear to be trying to encircle Pokrovsk in preparation for a later assault on the city, which had a prewar population of some 60,000 but now is mainly in ruins.

"According to available information, Russia is planning to deploy its troops in the Donetsk region for a so-called 'decisive breakthrough,'" the Ukrainian unit wrote on social media.

Zelenskyy has warned over the past two weeks that Russia is organizing forces for a major autumn offensive.

The exchanges come after Putin offered a blunt message to Kyiv's Western partners after they pledged a postwar "reassurance force" to bolster their ally, saying that any of their troops deployed to Ukraine would be targeted by Russia.

"If any troops appear there, especially now while fighting is ongoing, we assume that they will be legitimate targets," Putin said.

The warning is the latest in a series of uncompromising statements from the Russian leader that signals efforts to jumpstart negotiations for a peace deal around the war in Ukraine have stalled since a summit in Alaska between Putin and US President Donald Trump last month.

Putin Resists Compromising

This follows a series of high-profile diplomatic events in China that gave Putin the valuable optics of showing he's not isolated on the global stage, despite his break with the West following Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking in Beijing, Putin said Russia is willing to fight to achieve all its objectives if Ukraine does not agree to a deal.

He also hinted that Western security guarantees after a future peace deal would not relate to the areas in eastern Ukraine whose inhabitants had voted to join Russia -– a reference to widely criticized elections held in the aftermath of their occupation and annexation by Russian forces.

Trump Expresses New Frustrations

Following the week of fast-paced diplomatic engagement, Trump expressed new frustrations with efforts to broker peace.

Speaking at the first dinner held in the newly renovated Rose Garden at the White House on September 5, Trump said he underestimated the task of stopping the war in Ukraine.

"The war that I thought would probably be the easiest was the most difficult: that of Russia and Ukraine," he said. "I thought it would be easiest because of the relationship with President Putin... It didn't matter. It ended up being probably the most difficult."