Afghan Man Loses 10 Family Members In Devastating Earthquake

MAZAR DARA, Afghanistan -- Wazir Khan was asleep when a devastating earthquake struck his remote village in eastern Afghanistan.

The midnight tremor flattened his home in the village of Mazar Dara in the eastern province of Kunar, trapping his family under rubble.

Khan survived. But most members of his family in Mazar Dara were killed on August 31.

"It was around 11:30 [at night] when there was a tremor and I found myself under the rubble," Khan told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "In that moment, I lost 10 members of my family."