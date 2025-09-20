NATO Jets Scramble Amid Mass Russian Attack On Ukraine

By Ray Furlong

Polish and other NATO jets scrambled on September 20 as Russia launched another massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine.

The wave of overnight strikes came shortly after NATO countries voiced outrage at a Russian incursion into Estonian airspace the previous day, as well as recent Russian drone incursions into Poland and Romania.

"Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness," Poland’s military Operational Command said in a post on X.

The operation, which lasted around 90 minutes, underlined the heightened state of alert in NATO countries following the Russian incursions.

The Russian attacks on Ukraine included 579 drones, 32 cruise missiles, and 8 ballistic missiles, Ukraine’s air force reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said three people were killed and dozens injured.

"The enemy's target was our infrastructure, residential areas, and civilian enterprises. In Dnipro, a direct hit of a rocket with cluster munitions on a high-rise building was recorded,” he said.

Zelenskyy repeated calls made following the September 9 drone incursions for NATO to work with Ukraine on joint air defenses. “For a reliable shield we must act together,” he said.

NATO on September 12 said it had launched a new "activity," dubbed Eastern Sentry, that would deploy additional military hardware from Britain, Denmark, France, and Germany to countries on its eastern flank.

But the alliance has resisted calls for an air umbrella within Ukraine.