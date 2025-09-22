Residents Hold On As Kostyantynivka Faces Relentless Russian Strikes

KOSTYANTYNIVKA, Ukraine -- Ukrainians in the city of Kostyantynivka, near the eastern front line in Russia's war on Ukraine, are in constant danger.

Russian forces in the Donetsk region are trying to advance from several directions, probing for weak spots in defenses. The Kremlin wants to cut off Ukrainian forces' access to supply routes, which make this city a prime target.

Despite constant shelling and disruptions to the water, gas, and electricity supply, an estimated 8,500 locals are hanging on –- down from a prewar population of more than 65,000 -– but many are clearly rattled.

"Is this the press f***ing coming here again?" asks one local woman when approached by a correspondent for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service. "Get the f*** out of here."

The woman yells back over her shoulder that when Russian drones see journalists there's invariably an attack.

As if on cue, a stalker drone is heard overhead and the residents and RFE/RL team scramble for cover.

"People are restless in Kostyantynivka," says RFE/RL correspondent Yevhenia Rusetska. "Artillery is currently hitting the city. The situation is difficult. It's one of the most complicated areas on the front line in the Donetsk region."