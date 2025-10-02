Prague Pushes EU To Rein In Russian Diplomats

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) . Read the original article.



The European Commission opted against including a Russian tourist visa ban when it sent its latest sanctions proposal to EU member states earlier this month.

Too many countries in the bloc, notably those with major tourist destinations, indicated that they would be against such a move in unofficial discussions with the EU executive branch before the fine-tuned draft was sent out to national governments.

But now, the European Commission has instead proposed another measure that would at least theoretically limit the movement of Russian diplomats inside the EU if it were adopted.

The two-page document, seen by RFE/RL, was dispatched to ambassadors of the bloc on September 26.

And it doesn’t just concern Russian diplomats. Family members and members of the administrative and technical staff of diplomatic missions or consular posts are also included.

The rationale for this move is stated from the outset -- these individuals “are often involved in activities that contribute to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, notably by spreading Russian rhetoric on the causes of the war, its unfolding or the role of the Union and its member states in supporting Ukraine.”

While not stated in the document, there have also been several instances where Russian agents have been posted to the bloc under diplomatic cover to carry out various acts of sabotage, which has led most European countries to drastically reduce the Russian diplomatic presence on their territory in recent years.

The Czech Republic, which has seen its fair share of alleged Russian hybrid activities, has been pushing for more than two years to limit the movement of Russian diplomats.

While most member states dismissed this idea when it was first floated by Prague, it has gained traction in recent weeks as Moscow is believed to be behind several drone incursions and other incidents on EU territory.

On September 30, Czech authorities announced that they were unilaterally prohibiting Russian diplomats stationed elsewhere from entering the Central European country.

"Sabotage operations are on the rise and we will not risk agents operating under diplomatic cover," said Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on X. "We are setting an example for other countries and I will continue to push for the most rigorous measures at the Schengen level."

However, when the idea discussed among EU diplomats in Brussels last week, there was still some skepticism about the proposal to introduce a similar measure throughout the European Union -- particularly with respect to its effectiveness and the political signals it could send.