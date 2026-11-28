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Russia and Ukraine both reported large-scale overnight drone attacks on November 28, with each side saying it had intercepted hundreds of drones launched by the other.

The attacks caused casualties in both countries, according to officials.

Seven people have now been confirmed killed in a Russian strike on an industrial facility in the northern Ukrainian city of Nizhyn on November 27, up from an earlier reported toll of three, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on November 28.

Emergency rescue operations at the site have been completed, the agency said in a statement on Facebook, alongside images showing rescue workers searching through the rubble. One person was pulled alive from the debris, it said.

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A total of 55 emergency workers and 14 pieces of equipment were involved in the operation, including two search-and-rescue dog teams.

Separately, Russian forces launched 162 attack drones against Ukraine overnight on November 28, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Air defenses shot down or suppressed 141 of the drones by 8 a.m. local time, including 54 jet-powered Shahed drones, according to the military.

Meanwhile, Russia said its air defenses shot down 1,246 Ukrainian drones overnight, including hundreds that were heading toward the Moscow region.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said more than 400 drones had been launched toward the capital, with 123 destroyed as they approached the city.

Russia's Defense Ministry said drones had been intercepted and destroyed in more than a dozen regions.

In Russia's Bryansk region, a Ukrainian drone struck a bus in the village of Klimovo, wounding nine people, the regional governor said.

Authorities in the Samara region also reported an attempted Ukrainian drone attack on industrial facilities, with no casualties.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya regional administration, meanwhile, said Russian forces had launched more than 700 drones at the region over the previous 24 hours.

One person was killed and five injured, regional administration head Ivan Fedorov said.

Both sides have intensified aerial attacks in recent months as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches its fifth anniversary in February 2027.

Cease-Fire Proposal

Ukraine’s foreign minister said Kyiv has proposed a cease-fire in the Black Sea to help allow food exports to reach world markets and that it is waiting for Moscow's response -- a deal that would effectively revive one that Russia pulled out of in July 2023.

"We are ready for ⁠a cease-fire,” Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on November 27, according to the Suspilne public broadcaster.

“‌We are grateful to India, Turkey, and Egypt, which are playing an active and important role in de-escalating tensions in the ‌Black Sea, as well as in mediation efforts.”

"We are now awaiting a response from Russia. All of our proposals have been conveyed,” added Sybiha, speaking during the Food from Ukraine conference in the Ukrainian capital.

Sybiha said Russia had proposed that Ukraine suspend attacks ⁠on Russia’s ‌oil sector under a truce of this type, but he added that Kyiv would only consider that as part of a bigger energy cease-fire ‌deal. Sybiha did not offer full details of Ukraine's proposal.

In October, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Russia's "unchanged war aims demonstrates the Kremlin’s continued unwillingness to accept any compromised peace proposals on any terms that fall short of fulfilling Russia’s maximalist demands of Ukraine’s complete capitulation."

The Ukrainian foreign minister accused the Kremlin of putting forward "unrealistic demands" in response to Kyiv's proposals.

A previous agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

However, Moscow withdrew from the deal in July 2023, forcing Ukraine to establish an alternative maritime export route.

Attacks on ships and ports have disrupted supplies transiting through the Black Sea, where both Ukraine and Russia are major agricultural exporters.

A New Tactic

The offer comes as Kyiv has apparently used a new tactic to defend itself against jet-powered drones, which have blasted Ukrainian cities amid a shortage of weapons capable of downing the high-speed projectiles.

Ukrainian state-backed defense group Brave1 told AFP on November 27 that Kyiv has for the first time used a laser weapon to shoot down a Russian jet-powered drone.

"Footage recently emerged online showing a Ukrainian laser system being used in combat to intercept an enemy jet-powered drone," Brave1 said. The weapon was developed by a recipient of a Brave1 grant and operated by a private air defense organization, it added.

It warned, though, that "a first successful interception does not mean the technology is ready for mass deployment."

Earlier this week, Serhiy Beskrestnov, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, published footage showing a target erupting in flames, saying a Russian Geran jet drone had been shot down by a laser system for the "first time."

Putin 'Can't Be A Friend'

On the diplomatic front, Zelenskyy expressed frustration with US President Donald Trump’s approach to Russia, which continues to target Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and energy sites as the brutal winter months approach.

Zelenskyy criticized Trump for describing Russian President Vladimir Putin as “my friend” following their meeting in China last week.

"It’s strange. He is an aggressor and a killer. He can’t be a friend. Just cannot be,” Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast on November 27 with the BBC.

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In an apparent response to widespread domestic and foreign criticism for those remarks, Trump on November 26 called on Putin to halt all military aggression in Europe to pave the way for a Ukraine peace deal.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that during recent talks in China with Putin, he pressed the Russian leader to "pull back all military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly."

"I’ve been very tough on Russia, but I want to make a deal," Trump told reporters later, arguing that personal rapport is essential when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin remain deadlocked.

Separately, Reuters reported that a ‌convoy of Russian ships carrying military vehicles bound for Libya reversed course in the Mediterranean after Ukrainian sea drones sank a Russian naval corvette off Benghazi on November 22.

Citing three people from military ⁠and security services, Reuters reported that convoy's reversal indicated that Russia is acting to protect its naval assets following the sea drone attack some 2,000 kilometers from the Ukraine battlefield. Moscow did not immediately comment.

Copyright (c)2025 RFE/RL, Inc. Used with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

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