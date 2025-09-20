Russia's Latest Airspace Violation Raises Alarms With NATO, Allies

The Estonian military said the jets remained in national airspace for 12 minutes in the Vaindloo Island area without permission.

"The fighter jets did not have flight plans, and their transponders were switched off," the military said. "At the time of the airspace violation, the fighter jets did not have two-way radio communication with Estonian air traffic control."

Michal said his government had requested the invoking of NATO's Article 4, which sets a mandatory meeting of alliance members but is short of the more serious Article 5.

Article 4 states that “the parties will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties is threatened.”

Estonia's Foreign Ministry also summoned Russia's charge d'affaires to "lodge a protest and deliver a note of concern" over the incident.

"I would say that NATO's air defense worked -- the planes left, forced the Russian planes to leave. But to be in Estonian airspace for such a long time is, of course, at least malice, if not a planned operation," Michal said.

In response, NATO said it would conduct a meeting of its North Atlantic Council -- the principal political decision-making body within NATO -- early next week to discuss Russia's actions, although a date was not announced.

US President Donald Trump told reporters he would soon be briefed on the reported Russian airspace violation.

“I don’t love it...I don’t like when that happens. It could be big trouble, but I’ll let you know later,” he said.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called Russia's action an “extremely dangerous provocation.”

He said NATO may need to double the number of aircraft allocated to the Baltic Air Policing mission as pilots can get worn out if they are on high alert for long periods of time.

NATO set up the Baltic Air Policing mission in 2004 to patrol the skies over Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia when the three nations joined Western military alliance.

The mission generally consists of four fighter aircraft — as well as pilots and support staff — from one NATO member and are stationed either in Lithuania or Estonia on a four-month rotational basis.

He also said NATO needs also to accelerate development of drone-countering technology to protect Eastern member states from potential attack.

Luke Coffey, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute in Washington, told RFE/RL that “I do expect them [Russian airspace violations] to continue until there's some sort of forceful act -- until NATO makes the conditions...to the point where any risk that Russia might have to incur by doing these incursions isn't worth it.”

“I think this is just part of the broader strategy by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to defy Trump and at the same time make division inside the alliance more noticeable,” Coffee said.

NATO on September 12 announced an effort to bolster defenses in its so-called eastern flank, launching an "activity," dubbed Eastern Sentry, that would deploy additional military hardware from Britain, Denmark, France, and Germany to deter potential Russian aggression.