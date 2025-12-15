Second Day Of US-Ukraine Talks Expected In Berlin Amid Push For Peace Agreement

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.



US and Ukrainian officials are expected to meet for a second day of talks in Berlin on December 15 as Washington pushes for an agreement to end Russia's war on Ukraine and Kyiv struggles to avoid a deal that would favor Moscow.

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son in law Jared Kushner met for five hours with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a team of negotiators in the German capital the previous day.

"Representatives held in-depth discussions regarding the 20-point plan for peace, economic agendas, and more," Witkoff said in a post on X. "A lot of progress was made, and they will meet again tomorrow morning."

It was not clear exactly who would take part in the second day of talks. Zelenskyy had already been scheduled to meet with the leaders of Germany, France, and Britain in Berlin on December 15.

See Also: How A State-Backed Russian Outfit Financed Pro-Kremlin Activities In Ukraine

The 20-point plan emerged after Ukraine and its European backers scrambled to make counterproposals after the United States came out with a 28-point plan that echoed some of Moscow's positions and was widely seen as favorable to Russia.

"In my view, the most important thing is that the plan be as fair as possible – first and foremost for Ukraine, because it was Russia that started this war," Zelenskyy said in a WhatsApp chat with reporters before the talks on December 14. "And above all, it must be workable."

After seizing Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and fomenting war in the eastern Donbas region in 2014, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It currently occupies about one-fifth of the neighboring country.

Crucial hurdles to a peace deal include disputes over territory in the Donbas -- the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Russia's desire to limit the size of Ukraine's army, and what Kyiv and its backers say is the need for airtight security guarantees.

Meanwhile, European Union leaders are set to decide at a summit on December 18 whether the EU can use tens of billions in frozen Russian assets to back a large loan to Ukraine, whose economy is struggling nearly four years into the all-out war.

Another barrier is the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion in an effort subjugate Ukraine, has given few indications he is prepared to make meaningful concessions.

Zelenskyy said on December 14 that Ukraine is ready to drop its desire to join NATO, at least for now, but that ironclad Western security guarantees are needed to ensure Russia does not attack again at some point after a peace deal is reached.

"From the very beginning, Ukraine's desire was to join NATO -- these are real security guarantees," Zelenskyy said in response to a reporter's question in a WhatsApp chat. "Some partners from the US and Europe did not support this direction," he said.

"Thus, today, bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the US, Article 5-like guarantees for us from the US, and security guarantees from European colleagues, as well as other countries -- Canada, Japan -- are an opportunity to prevent another Russian invasion," he wrote.

That is "already a compromise from our part," he said, adding that any such guarantees should be legally binding.

See Also: Zelenskyy Open To Wartime Elections In Ukraine If US, Allies Can Guarantee Security