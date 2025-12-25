Ukraine Strikes Russian Port As Moscow Unleashes Overnight Drone Barrage

Multiple drones struck the Russian port city of Temryuk in the Krasnodar region overnight, igniting large fuel storage tanks and damaging industrial facilities, regional authorities and Russian media reported early on December 25.

The strike came as Russian forces launched a massive wave of nighttime drone attacks across Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure and residential areas in several regions, Ukrainian officials said.

According to the Krasnodar regional operational headquarters, two oil product reservoirs caught fire following the attack on the port on the Sea of Azov in southern Russia.

The blaze spread over an estimated 2,000 square meters, and preliminary reports indicated no casualties. Footage published by local outlets showed flames rising from what appeared to be a refinery area near the shoreline.

Speaking to Reuters, an official with Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) attributed the fire to a Ukrainian long-range drone strike, though Kyiv has not publicly claimed the attack.

