Sunday, June 21, 2020
Entertainment
Entertainment

Sachin-Jigar Share their Thoughts on World Music Day

Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar share the significance of World Music Day in their lives

Sachin-Jigar share significance of World Music Day
World Music Day is celebrated every year on June 21. Pixabay

On World Music Day on Sunday, popular Music composer duo Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya shared that day is dedicated to musicians, composers and singers who put in efforts on making music, which help listeners in many ways.

Jigar told IANS: “The feeling of dedicating one day for music although music is something you can listen to 24×7, 365 (days). It is something that really relieves us from stress and anxiety and gives a good time to all of us…”

He said that in a country, where actors are celebrated more because of their songs than the musicians, who made the song.

“I think it is very important that a day like World Music day is dedicated to emphasise and bring to light the fact that okay that it’s actually the musicians, composers and singers who put in a lot of effort to make the song and give them their credit and celebrate music in any way.

Sachin-Jigar share significance of World Music Day
Sachin shared that he treats everyday of his life as World Music Day. Wikimedia Commons

Sachin shared that he treats everyday of his life as World Music Day.

“I celebrate music virtually every day of my life. But I am glad that the whole world will celebrate music on this day and being a musician myself I know that maybe the work we’ve done or many legends has inspired, helped and accompanied listeners in many ways. It makes me happy that I am a musician and I am proud that we are celebrating music,” he told IANS. (IANS)

