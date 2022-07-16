NASA's James telescope unveiled outstanding images of Jupiter & its moon

After releasing stunning colored images of thousands of galaxies in our universe, NASA has now unveiled outstanding images of Jupiter and spectra of several asteroids taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The data demonstrates Webb's ability to track solar system targets and produce images and spectra with unprecedented detail, the US space agency said in a statement.

New images show distinct bands that encircle Jupiter as well as the Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow the Earth.

"Combined with the deep field images released the other day, these images of Jupiter demonstrate the full grasp of what Webb can observe, from the faintest, most distant observable galaxies to planets in our cosmic backyard that you can see with the naked eye from your actual backyard," said Bryan Holler, a scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore.