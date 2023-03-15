Claude : competitor of an Artificial Intelligence Chat GPT

San Francisco, March 15 (IANS) Before Introducing Claude , lets talk about Chat GTP first , Chat GPT is a large language model developed by Open AI that uses deep learning algorithms to generate human-like responses to natural language queries. It was trained on a massive amount of data from the internet, including text from websites, books, and other sources, allowing it to understand and generate responses to any questions asked. Chat GPT can be used for a variety of applications, including virtual assistants, customer services , texting. It is currently available for everyone for free but they have limited the usage due to large amount of traffic they were analysing lately. People who actually know what exactly Chat GPT is capable of are really fascinated by the concept.

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company founded by former members of Open AI, has introduced its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot 'Claude' which will compete against Chat GPT.



"Claude is a next-generation AI assistant based on Anthropic's research into training helpful, honest, and harmless AI systems," the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.



The new chatbot is accessible through chat interface and API in the company's developer console, and is capable of a wide variety of conversational and text-processing tasks while maintaining a high degree of reliability and predictability.



"Claude can help with use cases including summarisation, search, creative and collaborative writing, Q&A, coding, and more," it added.



The company introduced two versions of Claude - Claude and Claude Instant.



Claude is a state-of-the-art high-performance model, on the other hand, Claude Instant is a lighter, less expensive and much faster option.



The company further mentioned that it is planning to introduce even more updates in the coming weeks.



"As we develop these systems, we'll continually work to make them more helpful, honest, and harmless as we learn more from our safety research and our deployments," it added.





