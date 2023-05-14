Top 5 TWS earbuds under Rs 12K in India

As per the company's official website, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is priced at Rs 11,999 and comes in Arbor Green and Obsidian Black colours.



Nothing Ear (2): The Nothing Ear (2) earbuds are a popular choice for their unique transparent design, excellent sound quality, and active noise cancellation. They also offer an impressive battery life of up to 36 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also support fast charging, offering up to 8 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The earbuds and the case are water-resistant with the earbuds rated at IP54 and the case at IP55.



The Ear (2) is priced at Rs 9,999 and can also be purchased at discounted price from online and offline stores.



Oppo Enco X2: The Oppo Enco X2 are another great pair of TWS-style, with excellent sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit. The earbuds can last for up to 40 hours after a full charge of the charging case. With two fast charging methods, you can enjoy up to 2 hours of music playback on a 5-minute charge. The earbuds also support wireless charging.



The Oppo Enco X2 is priced at Rs 9,999 on the company's official site and comes in White and Black colour.



Sony WF-XB700: The Sony WF-XB700 are another premium option for TWS earbuds under the 12K price range. They have 12mm drivers that deliver excellent sound quality with deep bass. The earbuds are also equipped with an IPX4 rating, making them sweat and splash-resistant. The battery life is decent, with up to 18 hours of total playback time with charging case.



The Sony WF-XB700 is priced at Rs 11,990 on the company's official site and is available in Blue and Black colours. [IANS/NS]