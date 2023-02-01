OnePlus is hellbent to build a complete product ecosystem in India

Moving on, "photography will also be an important pillar for us in 2023, and providing an effortless imaging experience to our users is of utmost importance," Liu added.

The company will launch its next flagship OnePlus 11 5G on February 7.

It comes with over-the-top hardware specifications such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

"It is also equipped with a third Generation Hasselblad camera for Mobile to accurately record each of life's milestones from every angle. All this goodness is packed in a purposefully designed body that oozes modern elegance. The OnePlus 11 5G will provide you with a unique experience that cannot be found in other devices," Liu told IANS.

This time, the company introduced some software-based features on the OnePlus 11 5G, that help provide a significantly improved experience.

"For instance, besides a 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, we have also introduced RAM-Vita which is an in-house machine learning technology, that accelerates every layer of the RAM allocation process including selecting resident RAM already in use, releasing it from current tasks, and the reallocation of this RAM to other resource-heavy tasks," Liu explained.