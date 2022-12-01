Democrats attack Trump even as House inspects his tax returns

Trump faces a civil suit as well as a criminal suit in two separate but identical cases of tax evasion. The Attorney General of New York (Lower Manhattan), Letitia James, had sued Trump for tax evasion by accusing him of systematically perpetrating a fraud on banks (Deutsche bank) securing loans against inflated property values, and avoiding taxes for a decade.

The CFO of Trump Business, Weiselberg, has already been charged with tax evasion enjoying pecuniary benefits and has promised to testify in the case, but has not implicated Trump in the case so far. The AG's office is also pursuing a criminal case against Trump on the same issue.

Under this, against a long pending demand for Trump's tax returns, the Supreme Court rejected the former President's move to block sending tax returns to the House of Representatives. Trump in his election campaign in 2016 had said he was open to Congress scrutiny once the accounts were audited. The audit never happened and the tax returns never went to Congress, media reports said.

With the Democrat-led Congress in two minds to make public Trump's tax returns, as the House was retaken by the Republicans, it did not want to sound hasty or be accused of vindictiveness against a former President of another party. But all that changed once the GOP announced that it would launch investigations against incumbent President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden, and scrap all panels appointed by the Democrats in the last two years.