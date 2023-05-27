Musk: Big Tech firms can sack more employees to boost productivity

He said that Twitter was in a situation where you'd have a meeting of 10 people and "one person with an accelerator and nine with a set of brakes".



Musk told conference attendees that Twitter now has around 1,500 employees, saying it is "probably a reasonable number".



Musk continued to sack Twitter employees even after the massive round in October, despite promising not to fire more staff after his brutal layoff exercise in November that affected two-thirds of the micro-blogging platform's 7,500 employees.



Twitter also shut down two of its three India offices and directed its employees to work from home. In November, Musk fired more than 90 per cent of its staff in India, around 200-plus.