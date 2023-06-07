Twitter Blue users now get 1 hr to edit their tweets

Elon Musk-run Twitter has announced that the Blue subscribers on the platform will now have up to one hour to edit their tweets.



"Blue subscribers now have up to 1 hour to edit their Tweets," the official Twitter Blue account tweeted on Tuesday.



Twitter's support page for Blue was updated shortly after the post went up to reflect the new one-hour time limit.



"This highly requested feature gives you a 1 hour window to make a limited number of changes to published Tweets. Use it to make updates, tag someone, or reorder the media you attached. Edit Tweet currently only applies to original Tweets and quote Tweets," the support page mentioned.