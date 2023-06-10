Netflix gains 100K new subscribers in 2 days as it curbs password sharing

Netflix last month started cracking down on password sharing and each extra member who can use the service outside your household will need to pay $7.99 extra each month.



The streaming giant announced its crackdown on password sharing beginning in the US.



The company said that a Netflix account is for use by one household.



"Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are -- at home, on the go, on holiday -- and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices," the company informed.



Those who pay for the Netflix Premium package with 4K streaming have the option of adding up to two extra members, but each one will still cost another $7.99.



Netflix in the UK will charge subscribers 4.99 pounds each month for each extra member.